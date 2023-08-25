Best My Hero Academia Moments That Have Yet To Be Animated

My Hero Academia's seventh season has already been confirmed and with the manga in the throes of its final saga, fans aren't sure how many more seasons the television series has left. With a fourth feature-length film confirmed to be in the works, there could still be years of material for the UA Academy-centric series. If the anime adaptation continues to follow its manga source material, there are some major moments ahead of it and we thought we'd share some of the biggest to come. Be forewarned. We'll be diving into serious spoilers for My Hero Academia's manga, so turn back now if you've only been following the anime. While a number of major moments revolve around the last battle featuring the students of Class 1-A facing off with All For One and his forces, there were still a few big moments that took place before the final confrontation. The sixth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation featured some of the biggest battles of the series to date, but what is to come might overshadow both the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Deku Saga. However the manga does end, it will remain a legend in the shonen-sphere. What is your favorite My Hero Academia moment that has yet to be brought to the anime? What are your predictions for the end of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Star And Stripe V Shigaraki This is going to be a real barn burner. Star and Stripe is the United States of America's top hero, and her Quirk makes her one of the most powerful beings in the My Hero Academia universe. Shown in the final moments of the sixth season, the female hero is on a collision course with Shigaraki, who now has the full force of All For One's powers backing him. Not only is this battle enough to shake the Earth, but it shows off just how far Shigaraki has come and the terrible dangers lying in wait for Class 1-A. prevnext

The Traitor Revealed (Photo: Shueisha) For quite some time, My Hero Academia has planted the seeds that not all the students that make-up Class 1-A are what they seem. In a shocking moment that ended one of the manga's chapters, it was revealed that UA Academy's "Invisible Girl", aka Toru Hagakure, was listening to All Might and was none other than the traitor. The panel in question blew readers' minds, that is until the true traitor was revealed... prevnext

The Traitor Revealed...For Real This Time! (Photo: Shueisha) Kohei Horikoshi created quite the swerve for readers of the manga, as Toru in fact wasn't the traitor, but Aoyama was. Since the beginning of My Hero Academia, several clues were planted showing that Aoyama was the traitor who was reporting back to All For One. What many didn't expect is that Aoyama wasn't evil in the way that Shigaraki and Dabi are, but rather, was effectively being held hostage by the villains through his parents. Aoyama's break-down in front of friends after the truth is revealed is one of the most emotional moments of the series and should make for a pivotal moment in the anime. prevnext

Todoroki Family Feud (Photo: Shueisha) Since the truth was revealed that Dabi was in fact Toya Todoroki, the oldest son of Endeavor, a storm has been brewing for an unfortunate family reunion. In a bid to get revenge on his father for putting him through hell during his training, Dabi lets loose during the final arc of the series. Luckily, all the members of the Todoroki family are on deck to work to squash the sins of the past and possibly redeem the eldest son of the clan in the process. prevnext

Dabi's Full Power Unveiled (Photo: Shueisha) Dabi has always been a powerhouse as a member of the League of Villains, but shockingly enough, he had never truly dipped into the true power of his wild Quirk. Taking on his most sinister appearance of the series and harboring a power that could destroy the world, Dabi takes the form of what can only be described as a "skeleton on fire". Based on Kohei Horikoshi's art, Dabi's appearance is sure to leave quite the impression in the anime adaptation. prevnext

Toga Unleashed (Photo: Shueisha) Toga's Quirk has been evolving throughout My Hero Academia, with the fifth season seeing the blood-drinking villain gaining the ability to take on not only the appearances of her targets but their Quirks as well. Drinking the blood of the deceased Twice, Toga now has the power to not only create duplicates but stack Quirks on top of those duplicates. As stated by onlookers, Toga becomes one of the strongest creatures in My Hero Academia history, and when her full power is animated, it will be unlike anything seen in the anime series to date. prevnext

All Might's Iron Man Suit (Photo: Shueisha / Marvel) All Might might have lost his super powers, but that hasn't stopped him from being a major part of the final saga. Jumping onto the battlefield, Toshinori Yagi uses his vehicle, Hercules, to slap on a new suit of armor to take on All For One once again, knowing that he has no chance of winning. Looking to stall for time and keep All For One busy as Deku fights Shigaraki, All Might might not be long for this world but he's aiming to leave this world with a bang. prevnext