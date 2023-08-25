My Hero Academia Announces Epic Concert Event

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its final arc in the shonen's manga, as the anime adaptation preps for a return with its seventh season. The end might be nigh for the students of Class 1-A, that doesn't mean that the shonen franchise won't celebrate its heroes, and villains, before the final curtain falls. Promoting a major musical event for next year, the series that spawned from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi is aiming to assemble some of the anime's biggest musical acts.

The upcoming "Ani-Rock Fes" which will arrive next year, re-uniting some of the biggest musical talent responsible for My Hero Academia's opening and ending themes. Here's an official description of the event that will be held in February 2024, ""ANI-ROCK FES." is a music festival where the artists who have been in charge of the theme songs of one anime series gather together under the name of the work. Hiroaka will finally appear at the big live event! ``ANI-ROCK FES. 2024 My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA LIVE'' will be held on February 24th (Sat) and 25th (Sun) , 2024 at Yokohama Arena, the largest venue ever. ! With a full set list that includes not only the theme song of the anime "Hiroaka", but also the artist's original songs, gorgeous artists who are active on the front lines of the music scene will perform a hot live with the spirit of PULS ULTRA."

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Who Will Perform at The My Hero Academia Concert?

My Hero Academia's official website also noted the current roster of musical acts that will be making a comeback for this concert, while stressing that there will be more acts revealed in the future, "On Saturday, February 24, Day 1 is amazarashi (in charge of the opening theme for the 2nd season 2nd season), BLUE ENCOUNT (in charge of the OP theme for the 4th season 1st season), miwa (responsible for the ED theme for the 3rd season 1st season), green-yellow society. (In charge of the ED theme for the 2nd cool of the 4th term). February 25th (Sunday) Day 2 is KANA-BOON (in charge of the OP theme for the 2nd cool of the 4th term), Satoshi Sakiyama (in charge of the ED theme for the 2nd cool of the 5th term), SIX LOUNGE (in charge of the ED theme for the 2nd cool of the 6th term), Little Glee Monster (in charge of the ED theme for the 2nd term 1st cool)"

The event itself will take place in Japan at the Yokohama Arena. Unfortunately, no North American performances have been confirmed at this point.

Via My Hero Academia Official Website