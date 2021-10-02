My Hero Academia Art Imagines Kota and Eri’s Future at UA Academy





My Hero Academia is focusing on the next generation of heroes that are seeking to protect the world of hero society as they learn how to better harness their Quirks while attending UA Academy, but one fan artist has decided to imagine what Eri and Kota will look like when it’s their time to join the ranks of the superhero school. With the fifth season of the anime coming to a close and the television series hyping up the War Arc which will take place in the upcoming season, Deku and his friends could certainly use an assist from Kota, Eri, and any hero the world over.

When Kota first hit the scene, he was presented as a young student whose parents were killed as a result of their careers as crime fighters and thus didn’t have great feelings about the society that led to his parents’ demise. In meeting Deku and watching him nearly sacrifice his life against the villain Muscular, Kota warmed up to Izuku and recently appeared in the manga as Midoriya attempts to deal with the ramifications of the finale of the War Arc. Eri debuted in the fourth season of the anime, being used as a tool of the villain Overhaul to create a weapon to eliminate the Quirks of heroes, having been rescued and brought into the ranks of UA Academy.

Reddit Artist Envi 2 Hands shared this futuristic version of both Kota and Eri, having apparently decided to join UA Academy and become heroes themselves after being influenced by both Deku and the other heroes that they’ve encountered over the course of My Hero Academia’s Shonen series:

With the manga currently telling the “Final Act” of My Hero Academia, fans are left wondering if creator Kohei Horikoshi might revisit the series with either a sequel or a series that would act as a “Naruto Shippuden” style follow-up. Regardless, it definitely seems as if the mangaka is pulling out all the stops as Deku takes on a much darker role in trying to hold together hero society and battle the evil forces that are rampaging across the countryside.

What do you think of this futuristic take on Kota and Eri? Do you think we’ll eventually see these two toddlers enter the battlefield proper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.