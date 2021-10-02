My Hero Academia Teases Eri’s Quirk Training

One of the biggest characters introduced in the fourth season of My Hero Academia was Eri, the young girl whose Quirk allows her to rewind a specific target, which can be used as a weapon for good or evil. With Eri being used in season four by the villainous Overhaul in order to create bullets that would eliminate the Quirks of targets that they strike, the young girl was given a unique scene in the fifth season’s finale, hinting that the horned child is set to start training how to better harness her insane abilities.

Eri is far too young to be a part of Class 1-A, but it’s clear that her power might overtake the heroes and villains that she has encountered so far. When Deku fought against Overhaul, Eri was able to heal his wounds instantaneously, allowing him to use the full power of One For All for a brief period of time, taking down the Yakuza leader in the process. Being welcomed into UA Academy, Eri is in a far better position than when she was held hostage by Overhaul but it seems that her powers are far from being under control.

In the fifth season finale, Aizawa is alerted of Eri’s current predicament, wherein her horn, the source of her power, is going on the fritz and causing her physical pain. With Eraserhead having the ability to shut down Quirks for as long as he stares at a target, the teacher of Class 1-A mentions that it’s time for Eri to begin training how to use her god-like ability, which might hint at some major changes for the future of UA Academy.

While season six has yet to confirm when it will arrive, the next chapter of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation has confirmed that it will be covering the “War Arc,” the storyline in which the heroes of UA Academy battle against the insane force of the villains in the Paranormal Liberation Front. With Shigaraki’s forces numbering in the hundreds of thousands, the heroes are going to need all the help they can get, so what better time than now for Eri to gain a better mastery of her power.

Do you think Eri will learn how to master her Quirk in time for the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.