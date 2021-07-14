My Hero Academia Art Animates Izuku's Dark Reunion with Ochaco

✖

My Hero Academia has been a dark read since the conclusion of the War Arc, with Hero Society on the brink of collapse as the heroes frantically attempt to stop the cadre of villains that have seemingly only gotten stronger following their defeat, with one fan using their art to re-create what a dark reunion will look like in the anime. With this season most likely ending with the conclusion of the My Villain Academia Arc, the War Arc is set to arrive in the sixth season of the anime created by Studio Bones, setting the stage for a terrifying battle.

In the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, Midoriya has been moving non-stop not only to turn the tide when it comes to the villains' ascent but also in dodging the clutches of All For One and Shigaraki, who are dead set on stealing his inherited Quirk for themselves. With Class 1-A currently locked in the halls of UA Academy, Midoriya's friends have recently busted free in an attempt to save Deku from his self-destructive path that has given him an appearance which many civilians see as far more villainous than the heroes they come into contact with on a regular basis.

Twitter Artist Shiro Minogari shared this unique take on the heartbreaking scene in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, wherein Ochaco approaches a weary Deku who has been moving non-stop since the conclusion of the War Arc to save lives and avoid capture by the League of Villains:

Currently, My Hero Academia's anime adaptation is exploring the Endeavor Agency Arc, a storyline that sees Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todorki studying in the field under the number one hero Endeavor. With the number two hero Hawks working undercover in order to expose the plans of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, it seems that the heroes only have four months of prep time before the biggest battle of their lives reaches their doorsteps.

What do you think of this unique take on the heart-wrenching scene? Do you think Deku and his friends will come to blows in the pages of the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.