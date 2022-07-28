My Hero Academia Artist Tests Aizawa's Tactical Gear in New Sketch

One of the most interesting characters to emerge from Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia happens to be the teacher of Class 1-A, with the former vigilante Aizawa leaving his patrol days behind him and instead deciding to mold the next generation of crime fighters. With the sixth season of the anime adaptation set to have a major role for the UA Academy mentor, Shonen fans of the series have discovered art from Betten Court, the artist behind the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, that sees Eraserhead ready to dive back into the fray.

Betten Court is certainly no stranger to drawing Eraserhead as Vigilantes took the opportunity to tell a storyline that focused on the early days of the one-time vigilante who was himself a student at UA Academy. While this particular storyline has yet to be animated, it was alluded to in the fifth season of the anime adaptation as one of Aizawa's best friends, Oboro, returned in a disturbing way. During an early adventure, Oboro had died but was brought back to life by All For One as a Nomu, a biological creation that has been a thorn in the sides of the heroes for quite some time. Needless to say, Aizawa has a serious ax to grind when the War Arc begins in the television series.

My Hero Academia fans re-discovered the artwork from the artist behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes that sees a battle-ready Eraserhead ready to dive into battle, with his Quirk erasing power continuing to be a major asset for both the heroes of Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters of Hero Society:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has yet to confirm an anime adaptation, though there are a number of storylines that are dying to hit the small screen in the future. With the spin-off series recently bringing to an end the story that focused on the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster, perhaps the sixth season will decide to focus on Aizawa's backstory to help in boosting the inner turmoil that Eraserhead feels throughout the War Arc.

Do you think we'll see Aizawa's backstory explored in the anime adaptation?