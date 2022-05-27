My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' Final Chapter Is Now Online: Read

✖

The day has finally arrived when the story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster has come to a close, with the final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes now available to read online. With the heroes operating outside of the law receiving one hundred and twenty-six chapters since the spin-off series first began in 2016, this last chapter gives us an idea of where the major vigilantes are headed into the future, even if this might be the last time that we ever see them appear in any manga series as Kohei Horikoshi is currently working on the last story of the main series.

The final chapter mostly focuses on Crawler, the young hero who has been given a serious upgrade and is now operating within the United States of America, using some newfound tech to help a plane from crashing into the ground but still needing some serious assistance when it comes to his understanding of the English language. Unfortunately for the crime-fighter who now goes by "Sky Crawler" while operating out of New York City, his misunderstanding of English gets him into hot water as he states that he will dedicate "all his might" to destroying Wall Street. Needless to say, it's an appropriate final scene for the plucky young vigilante turned official crime fighter.

Viz Media's Official Twitter Account shared the link to the final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, while also giving fans a look at Crawler's new costume as "Sky Crawler" in full color, as the former vigilante attempts to save a plane from crashing into the Earth:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Ch. 126: It’s been a year since the Naruhata incident, find out what Koichi and the others are up to in this final chapter! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/pnVP7XfCFS pic.twitter.com/BliWAvg8zc — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 27, 2022

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is set to arrive this fall, but there is still no word on whether Vigilantes is set to receive its own anime adaptation as it stands. With the number of chapters released for the series, it would certainly garner a few seasons if Studio Bones decided to leap into the spin-off story. While there isn't quite any "sequel bait" in this final chapter, the final page certainly shows us that vigilantes in the world of My Hero Academia are still alive and well.

What did you think of the final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Crawler and company.