My Hero Academia Artists Celebrates 'Vigilantes' Finale with New Art

My Hero Academia is hard at work on its final act, and these days, the manga is all fans can talk about. Not only is creator Kohei Horikoshi bringing top-notch action to the main series, but the manga's prequel just reached its end. Now, the My Hero Academia family is paying tribute to the series, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is living for the attention.

As you can see below, the artwork was shared online with fans following the final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The big chapter went live just recently, and fans were able to check in on Koichi sometime after the whole Naruhata incident. While Pop Step and the others recover from the fight, Koichi is living life in America as a fledgling pro hero hellbent on making amends for his vigilantism. And while the public is still wavering over his image, life moves on in Japan as Class 1-A prepares to make its first steps into U.A. High School.

My Hero Academia Vigilante spin off has now completed its serialization.



Artworks by Yoko Akiyama ( Team Up Mission artist) and Betten Court ( Vigilante artist) to celebrate the series ending! pic.twitter.com/y6EWS7VBPb — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) May 28, 2022

Betten Court, the artist behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, posted some art to celebrate the big finale on his own social media handles. The sketch to the right showcases Koichi in his vigilante suit while Pop Step and Knuckleduster do their own thing to his side. The three were also inked by Yoko Akiyama, the artist behind My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission. Koichi is in full gear while Pop Step relaxes in their school uniform. And as usual, Knuckleduster is looking intense in his vigilante get up.

If you have not taken the time to read My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, we definitely suggest you check it out! The prequel has a very different feel to the franchise's main series, and Koichi is certainly a hero who fans love to root for. So if you want to read up on the series, you can find it online through Viz Media's digital vault!

What do you think about these special tributes? Are you call caught up with My Hero Academia's prequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.