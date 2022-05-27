My Hero Academia Reveals the Rest of the War's Frontlines

✖

This fall is set to see the return of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation from Studio Bones, with the sixth season set to adapt the story of the War Arc which has been building for quite some time in the past storylines of the television series. In the manga, however, the War Arc helped set the stage for an even bigger battle that is set to bring the story of Deku and his friends at UA Academy to a close, with the latest chapter taking the opportunity to show many of the heroes who are currently on the frontlines.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 353, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Todoroki has accomplished what many heroes and villains thought was impossible, with the youngest member of the Endeavor Clan managing to defeat his older brother, Dabi, in a one-on-one fight. With news of Shoto's victory reverberating through the war, the heroes have received a serious boost when it comes to their overall morale, with both the students of UA Academy and the professional heroes fighting side-by-side.

So which young heroes are currently fighting on the frontlines? Well, most of them! One of the first scenes in this latest chapter sees a number of Class 1-A students such as Mineta, Acid Girl, and Red Riot taking the opportunity to push back against the forces of All For One, with the villains currently attempting to free the massive threat known as Gigantomachia from his imprisonment. Luckily, they have been able to keep the villains at bay for now.

On the other side of the battlefield, we witness the major crime fighter known as Fat Gum finding himself teaming up with an unlikely partner in Aoyama, the member of Class 1-A who was feeding information to All For One and spending a good majority of the Shonen franchise as a traitor to UA. Facing down a new villain known as Kunieda, it seems that most of the heroes have quite the challenge on their hands overall.

What is your favorite fight which is currently taking place in the final battle of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.