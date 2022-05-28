My Hero Academia Fans Say Farewell to Vigilantes
The story of Crawler, Pop Step, Knuckleduster, and other vigilantes that patrolled the universe of My Hero Academia has finally come to a close, with the one hundred and twenty-sixth chapter of the spin-off series being the manga's last. With the last installment giving us a look into the future of the lives of these characters that operate outside of UA Academy, fans are bidding a fond farewell to Vigilantes and crossing their fingers that anime viewers might one day see an anime adaptation brought to the small screen to accompany the students of Class 1-A.
If you didn't have the opportunity to read the latest and final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Shonen Jump shared the link to read the installment for free with Crawler taking a major step in becoming one of the greatest heroes the world has ever seen and a familiar vigilante returning to their nightly excursions:
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Ch. 126: It’s been a year since the Naruhata incident, find out what Koichi and the others are up to in this final chapter! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/pnVP7XfCFS pic.twitter.com/BliWAvg8zc— Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 27, 2022
Are you sad to see My Hero Academia: Vigilantes come to an end? Do you think we'll eventually receive an anime adaptation for the story of Crawler and his fellow heroes that operate outside of the law? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
See You Later, Space Cowboy
Wasn’t a big fan towards the end but definitely have some fond memories reading this series. Let’s see if an anime or OVA ever gets announced. pic.twitter.com/SBBSC1wWZ6— Plot Armor (@plotarmoryt) May 27, 2022
Fan Art For The Win
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ends today. I really enjoyed this series! I'd love to see an anime adaptation someday. Here's some art I made for it a while back. pic.twitter.com/E9R23A6dIR— InquisitiveRaven (@InquisitiveRav) May 27, 2022
Crawler Cosplay
In celebration of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ending, I wanted to share my old cosplay of The Crawler! Really enjoyed this series and its characters. The final arc was a bit long, but the final chapter was really sweet. Maybe someday it'll get an anime adaptation! pic.twitter.com/ejCRPiW1Sn— Jayperior (@jayperior) May 27, 2022
What a Ride
What a ride, man... charming and delightful right to the very end, Mr. Naruhata Vigilante.
A very fun ending to a very fun series. With a hint of a potential appearance in the main series to boot 😌. You will be missed, My Hero Academia Vigilantes. #Koichi pic.twitter.com/J7Lef95Uty— MightyGazelle (@MightyGazelle1) May 27, 2022
An Enjoyable Spin-Off
With that My Hero Vigilantes is done! A very enjoyable spin-off that I really think gave more context to the world of MHA it was fun the characters were great and the Crawler is absolutely awesome. 9/10 pic.twitter.com/YOYbK2oUQ2— Ron CR: Claymore (@Ron3D2Y) May 27, 2022
Fans Will Miss It
Happy Vigilantes Day!
i’ll miss you, my hero pic.twitter.com/EOYjXCctGp— welovethecloudboytoomuch (@iamanerd321) May 27, 2022
A Good End
It was such a good ending they better make a anime adaptation for my My Hero Academia: Vigilantes too bad it was just a spin-off hopefully they pop up in the main thing ;-; #MyHeroAcademiaVigilantes pic.twitter.com/Rg8sj9K4nT— slyfox (@GachasSlyfox) May 27, 2022
Thanks For The Memories
Goodbye My Hero Vigilantes thank you for the memories 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/a2bZmnfwEX— 𝕐𝕦𝕥𝕒 💯 (@Yut4rific) May 27, 2022
Fingers Crossed For A Crossover
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes just ended and what a good series, I swear if Koichi does that least have a cameo by the time MHA is over imma be upset pic.twitter.com/0Op2iJ8dEj— Antiler Hour (@AntilerHour) May 28, 2022