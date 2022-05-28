My Hero Academia Fans Say Farewell to Vigilantes

The story of Crawler, Pop Step, Knuckleduster, and other vigilantes that patrolled the universe of My Hero Academia has finally come to a close, with the one hundred and twenty-sixth chapter of the spin-off series being the manga's last. With the last installment giving us a look into the future of the lives of these characters that operate outside of UA Academy, fans are bidding a fond farewell to Vigilantes and crossing their fingers that anime viewers might one day see an anime adaptation brought to the small screen to accompany the students of Class 1-A.

If you didn't have the opportunity to read the latest and final chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Shonen Jump shared the link to read the installment for free with Crawler taking a major step in becoming one of the greatest heroes the world has ever seen and a familiar vigilante returning to their nightly excursions:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Ch. 126: It’s been a year since the Naruhata incident, find out what Koichi and the others are up to in this final chapter! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/pnVP7XfCFS pic.twitter.com/BliWAvg8zc — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) May 27, 2022

