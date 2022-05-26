My Hero Academia: Koichi Needs to Show Up in the Main Series Next

✖

My Hero Academia is setting up to bring the long run of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to an end with the next chapter, and Koichi Haimawari needs to show up in the main series next! One of the main draws from the spin-off prequel series early on was the fact that it takes place several years before the events of the main series. This has resulted in the major appearances of main series characters at a different stage of their lives like All Might, Endeavor, and more. As the spin-off gets ready to send Koichi into the sunset, it should work the other way as well.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been spending its time exploring how Koichi turned from a vigilante to becoming a full pro hero at the end of the series, and his unbecoming demeanor at first is far removed from where he ends the series. With his becoming a full hero, it would truly bring the spin-off series full circle by having its main hero show up at some point before My Hero Academia's main run ends too. With the original series in the midst of a huge war between heroes and villains, Koichi would be a pretty big help at just the right time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes began by introducing a much different kind of main character than Izuku Midoriya. Koichi was born with a quirk, but like many in this hero world, it wasn't exactly a quirk that would allow him to be a full hero. Instead, he was inspired to do some side work around his neighborhood picking up trash, giving directions and the like. Eventually he gets roped into bigger and bigger fights, and by the end of the series has becoming the full pro hero just like the All Might that he idolizes.

Now that Koichi has been established as a hero, there's a major question as to when he'll appear in the main series. Vigilantes has had direct connections with the main series through the arc exploring Aizawa's past (which ends up becoming super crucial reading to fully enjoy the main series), so it's not like one can argue that the connections between the two series are tenuous. It's getting more egregious not seeing him in action (unless he's retired or something), so it'd be nice to see him at least cameo in a panel or two before it's all over.

What do you think? How do you feel about My Hero Academia: Vigilantes' Koichi? Do you want to see him show up in the main series?