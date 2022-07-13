My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off Bakugo's Rematch With Shigaraki

My Hero Academia has been working its way through the final battle between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has kicked off Katsuki Bakugo's big rematch with Tomura Shigaraki. The final war between the heroes and villains of the series is only getting more intense with each new chapter of the series, and the latest slate of chapters have been focusing on the fight against All For One. But now the focus has shifted once more as fans have been thrown back into the thick of the fight against Shigaraki in the U.A. Academy floating in the air.

The last time we had seen Shigaraki in action against the heroes, his new body and powers were making him much more of a threat than ever before. Unlike in the fight against Star and Stripe, Shigaraki has become much more accustomed to his new body and All For One's power (and even more in the supreme villain's control), and Bakugo failed to land any major hit on him before. But the newest chapter of the series has seen Bakugo digging in his heels as its cliffhanger kicks off his full rematch with the villain. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it all works out.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 358 of My Hero Academia sees Bakugo dodging and swerving Shigaraki's many hands as it begins, but he's starting to reach his last straw. Unleashing some new gear that he was able to build toward over the course of the fight so far, he's getting tired of hearing Shigaraki wax poetic about the state of the world and what he wants to do when he wins. This has gotten Bakugo further pressed than ever before, and now he's angrily launching a full attack on Shigaraki with his new gear in order to get as close to Shigaraki's actual body as possible.

With a new "Cluster" variant of his ultimate Howitzer Impact and his new gear, Bakugo stands a better chance against Shigaraki than ever before, but it's also the kind of attack that could leave him vulnerable should it not land properly. It's making for quite a tense cliffhanger, and now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not it hits. Do you think Bakugo's assault on Shigaraki will work out?