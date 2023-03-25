My Hero Academia Season 7 Announced

My Hero Academia is continuing to rise in popularity, and the sixth season of the anime adaptation proves it. After Deku's time as a dark hero and the prior war that shook the foundation of Hero Society, it has been confirmed that the students of Class 1-A and the professional heroes will return for season 7. With the final saga playing out in the pages of the shonen manga, Bones has confirmed that the new episodes will cover the confrontation that arises from All For One's massive prison break.

There are some very big moments that will take place in season 7 of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation and it will kick off, most likely, with a battle featuring Shigaraki and the American hero known as Star and Stripe. Looking like a female version of All Might, the top-tier hero might not have encountered Deku and his friends at UA Academy, but she's established herself as one of the strongest heroes in the background of the series. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory for those who haven't followed the My Hero Academia manga, the western crime fighter will give Shigaraki a run for his money, despite the young villain having the power of All For One backing him up.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Confirmed

The seventh season of the shonen anime series was confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump. Studio Bones, according to the publication, is already working on the next batch of episodes. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, should the history of the anime hold here, we might see new episodes arrive in 2024.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Kohei Horikoshi has been working on bringing My Hero Academia's manga to an end, and the mangaka has packed plenty of action into the pages for this final saga. While the artist hasn't confirmed how many chapters remain in the shonen series, the confrontation between All For One and One For All is shaking the world to its core. When the anime adaptation returns, the previous Paranormal Liberation War might seem small in scale for the war to end them all.

