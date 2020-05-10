Celebrating My Hero Academia's Best Mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day has come, and millions are celebrating their own mamas along with some fictional ones. It is no surprise the anime fandom has taken the holiday as a chance to hype its greatest moms, and the My Hero Academia community has taken that to a new level. After all, Inko Midoriya deserves all of the love, and we're not afraid to break down why.

After all, Inko is a bit of a gift when it comes to moms. My Hero Academia has a slew of parents which fans have met, but Inko is a clear winner when compared to the women who raised Bakugo or even Todoroki. Mama Midoriya is on another level, so we have collected some of her best moments below.

From supporting Izuku's dream years ago to standing up for him today, Inko will do whatever it takes to ensure her son is alright. The woman may be a bit of a crybaby, but she has a hidden strength which appears when her son is in danger. Inko will even challenge All Might if it means advocating for Izuku, and that is just the start of things.

Like any mother, Inko is not perfect, but her unconditional love for Izuku and desire to do better makes her a rarity in anime. When so many shonen series kill off its parents, Izuku's mom stands apart as a pillar of strength who helped shaped the boy as much as All Might did. And if you want to revisit some of her best mom-ing moments, you can find them in the slides below:

Do you think Inko deserves the title of Best Mom in My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!