My Hero Academia Fans Are Real Worried About Twice Right Now

The most recent arc of My Hero Academia‘s Manga has taken a look at not the heroes this go around, but rather, at the villains. Focusing specifically on the League of Villains, this storyline has the League facing off against the Meta Liberation Army, a group of super powered individuals who believe the use of meta-abilities should not be regulated. Fans of the manga have found themselves worrying a lot about the fate of Twice, one of the more popular MHA villains, as the Army descends upon him.

With Twice finding an unconscious Toga beneath his feet, the super villain begins freaking out at the realization that the psychopathic villainess, with a desire for human blood, isn’t waking up. Before she’s able to regain her faculties, Twice is swarmed by duplicates of himself that were long thought dead, putting the villain into quite the terrible headspace. Believing the clones to be dead, the duplicating marauder may well fall into the clutches of the Meta Liberation Army that are looking to add Twice’s strength to their own.

With a movement of “ProtectTwice”, fans are truly worried about whether or not this signals the end for this fan favorite villain.

The creators of My Hero Academia do have a talent at expressing what each of the characters are feeling at any given time, with this chapter being no exception, showing off Twice’s anguish and fear. Will we ever know who the “real” Twice is?

The threat of becoming a “sad boi” is indeed real for fans of Twice so its no surprise that he must be “protecc”.

In a series with so many surprises, its to be expected that the potential death of a popular character could rattle fans to their cores.

A tad extreme with this one but it just goes to show you how popular Twice has become as a character for the My Hero Academia fans out there.

Going so far as to say that this arc may be the best that My Hero Academia has produced does lend credence to the importance of not just the heroes to the story, but the villains as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.