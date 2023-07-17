My Hero Academia Ends Toga’s Final Fight With an Emotional Truth

My Hero Academia knows the best places to hit where it hurts. Time and again, the superhero series has sucker-punched fans, and the manga is keeping up that track record. The final act has dished out tons of blows since starting, and this week marks another big one. After all, Toga’s final fight just ended, and it wrapped with an emotional truth.

So be warned! There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 394 below. Read with caution!

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, My Hero Academia pushed itself to the front of readers’ minds with help from Toga. The deranged villain has spent the last month fighting with Ochaco, and their feud has been bloody. Between jabs and stabs, the two girls have spent plenty of time chatting in this final act, and it came to a head this weekend.

How so? Well, it all began with Toga facing the limits of her quirk. Her timeframe using Jin’s blood has run up which means her version of the Sad Man’s Parade is numbered. As she fights to regain control, Toga finds herself pitted against Ochaco once more even though the heroine has been stabbed. She uses her evolved gravity quirk to keep the two airborne, and it is there the girls have their long-awaited heart-to-heart.

The emotional finale shows Toga speaking about her former loves, and she scorns society for rebuffing her love. It is then Ochaco steps in and offers some much-needed validation to Toga. “Maybe I’m no replacement for the League, but I want you to know how special I think your smile is,” Ochaco says. She then ends the chapter by calling Toga “the cutest in the whole world” while both the girls cry.

While some may have wanted Ochaco to take out Toga with her quirk, My Hero Academia never even tabled such an ending as an option. The manga’s message is about saving others, and that includes the heroes. Even the most unredeemable characters have been changed over the story’s course whether they be heroes or villains. This final act has proven just how strong the power of acceptance is, and now Toga is experiencing as much thanks to Ochaco’s save.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Do you feel Toga's final battle was done justice? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!