My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates 9th Anniversary With Special Poster

My Hero Academia is now officially celebrating the 9th Anniversary of its manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the creator behind it all went all out for the occasion with a special new poster featuring the young heroes of Class 1-A! The Final Act of the My Hero Academia manga is now in high gear as a few of the final battles between the heroes and villains have come to their respective dramatic ends. It’s far from over as the latest chapters are teeing up more fights, but each of the heroes has also come a long way in retrospect.

This is especially noticeable in the special new cover art My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi illustrated for the release of Chapter 394 of the manga. Although the contents of the manga chapter itself are far more intense than this celebratory poster would imply, this special poster for My Hero Academia‘s 9th Anniversary showcases how each of Class 1-A’s heroes have been changed through the events of the Final Act’s battles thus far. Check it out below to see how each of the heroes look for the big occasion (but be wary for some big manga reveals not seen in the anime yet):

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1680700233875857409?s=20

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works, but the anime has yet to reveal a release window or date for the new episodes just yet. Season 6 took the first steps into the Final Act of the series as a whole, and thus will be nothing but intense fights one after another before it all comes to an end. You can currently catch up with the My Hero Academia’s first six seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for the My Hero Academia manga (which has gone far beyond where the anime is), you can now find the three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire series with a paid subscription).

As for what the series entails, Viz Media teases the latest volume of My Hero Academia as such, “All For One’s will has taken root in Tomura’s mind, and this new entity is now a global threat. Even so, the United Nations is hesitant to dispatch heroes to Japan, but Star and Stripe—the U.S.A.’s number one hero—arrives to tackle this menace head-on. In the skies over the Pacific, the combatants size each other up, trying to gain an advantage, but there’s no telling who’ll be left standing after the dust settles on this epic duel…”

