My Hero Academia: Is Redemption Even Possible for Toga?

My Hero Academia's villains are quite bloodthirsty, with perhaps one villain truly living up to this description. The villainous Toga holds a Quirk that originally allowed her to take on the appearance of a target whose blood she drank, but thanks to her recent battles, her powers have elevated to make her one of the strongest beings in Hero Society. Uravity, in fighting against her darker half, has been looking to potentially get her to stand down, but is it possible for the League of Villains' member to be redeemed?

Shonen anime franchises have a habit of redeeming some truly unredeemable characters. Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta massacred numerous races before he eventually found peace on Earth and became a brawler for good. Naruto saw the likes of Orochimaru and Obito swap sides thanks to the influence of the Seventh Hokage. Toga's entire modus operandi has been that she truly does not see herself as evil, but rather, doing what only comes natural to her. She hates Hero Society for ostracizing her throughout her life but in her decision to join the League of Villains, she has caused quite a bit of turmoil. On top of the vast destruction she's caused alongside Shigaraki, she has personally also killed heroes and innocent civilians.

Toga Redemption

As mentioned earlier, shonen series have redeemed far worse characters, and while the latest chapter of the manga hints at Ochaco breaking through Toga's shell, she would still have a long way to go. On top of attempting to stay true to her own nature, Toga remains a major villain that is aiming to get revenge on the world for the death of Twice. All the more ironically that the blood-drinking Toga is using her Quirk to mimic Twice's power in unleashing a sea of destruction.

Even if Toga ceases her reign of destruction, her redemption might be found outside of Hero Society, perhaps in a place where she can continue her way of life while not hurting others. It would certainly be tricky to redeem such a character based on her track record, but if Vegeta and Orochimaru can find themselves on the light side, there's room for Toga as well.

