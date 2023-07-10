My Hero Academia Explains Why Toga Doesn't Have a Villain Name

My Hero Academia is now working its way through Himiko Toga's final fight against Ochaco Uraraka in the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga finally explained why Toga doesn't have a villain code name of her own! Toga's been one of the more unique members of the League of Villains as she's the only one outside of Tomura Shigaraki who has been fully truthful about herself. Not hiding behind a persona of any kind, Toga's just been trying to live the life she wants and has been deemed a villain because of it.

My Hero Academia has been exploring more of what makes Toga tick as a villain as she continues her final fight against Ochaco in the newest chapters of the manga, and it was previously teased that fans would finally learn her official villain name. This turned out to be a fake out, however, as it's revealed in the newest chapter of My Hero Academia that Toga actually doesn't have an official villain name at all. She simply turned down having a code name because she's living her life authentically as herself.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Toga's Villain Name Revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 393 reveals in a flashback that Toga had declined getting a villain code name from the other members of the League of Villains. Shigaraki then explains that a theory behind the hero and villain names was to originally identify anonymous foes, and those deciding to use those monikers to hide their respective identities. It was then taken to the next level when the hero system started to going all in on code names, and those with them started to declare themselves by those names the more time went on. But Toga (or Shigaraki) wanted no part of that.

Toga doesn't have an official villain moniker and wanted to join the league in the first place to live as herself, as Himiko Toga. It's part of what has frustrated Toga in the present day as the hero world has led to the death of her close friend Twice, and will only lead to a broken end for her in the first place despite Toga believing that she's only done what is best for her as a person. She's lived genuinely, and will essentially be punished for being a "real" person in a world of fictional heroes and villains.

