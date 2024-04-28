My Hero Academia Chapter 421 Is Shonen Manga at Its Best

My Hero Academia has been working towards its final stretch for months now, and the manga is climbing closer to its climax. With every new chapter, the superhero series proves its mettle as one of the best Shueisha titles to ever go live. This week, creator Kohei Horikoshi pushed the manga into its climax with chapter 421, and the update marks one of the best My Hero Academia chapters to date.

As you can see in the slides below, the manga fandom is buzzing about the new release. Today, My Hero Academia chapter 421 went live in the lead up to Golden Week, and it did not disappoint. The epic chapter encapsulates all the best parts of My Hero Academia as Class 1-A comes together on the battlefield. Led by Deku, our hero finds himself facing the past as his quirk dwindles, but the boy's heroic heart refuses to bend to his body's demands.

There is little doubt that My Hero Academia chapter 421 will go down in history with readers. From start to finish, the update realizes all the best parts of Horikoshi's hit tale. Not only does it signal the true endgame of My Hero Academia but it showcases why Izuku Midoriya was a born hero. And as the manga moves through its climax, fans can only hope Horikoshi has some more show-stopping chapters up their sleeve!

If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, no sweat! You can read the series easily enough on the Shonen Jump app as new chapters drop weekly. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

