My Hero Academia Chapter 421 Is Shonen Manga at Its Best
My Hero Academia is nearing its finale, and chapter 421 may be the manga's best.
My Hero Academia has been working towards its final stretch for months now, and the manga is climbing closer to its climax. With every new chapter, the superhero series proves its mettle as one of the best Shueisha titles to ever go live. This week, creator Kohei Horikoshi pushed the manga into its climax with chapter 421, and the update marks one of the best My Hero Academia chapters to date.
As you can see in the slides below, the manga fandom is buzzing about the new release. Today, My Hero Academia chapter 421 went live in the lead up to Golden Week, and it did not disappoint. The epic chapter encapsulates all the best parts of My Hero Academia as Class 1-A comes together on the battlefield. Led by Deku, our hero finds himself facing the past as his quirk dwindles, but the boy's heroic heart refuses to bend to his body's demands.
There is little doubt that My Hero Academia chapter 421 will go down in history with readers. From start to finish, the update realizes all the best parts of Horikoshi's hit tale. Not only does it signal the true endgame of My Hero Academia but it showcases why Izuku Midoriya was a born hero. And as the manga moves through its climax, fans can only hope Horikoshi has some more show-stopping chapters up their sleeve!
If you are not caught up with the My Hero Academia manga, no sweat! You can read the series easily enough on the Shonen Jump app as new chapters drop weekly. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:
"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."
Welcome to the Endgame
Another goated chapter from Horikoshi, we’re in the endgame now 🙌🏽#MHA #MHA421 pic.twitter.com/OKPLumDQOW— Nic with no 'K' ✝️ (@NerdiestNic) April 28, 2024
Class A Represent!
#MHA421 love them or not, Class A will make sure to pull up for their own
It’s heartwarming to think back to the dark Deku where both him (and the readers) thought the rest of the student couldn’t keep up & yet when Deku is at his lowest with no chance of winning, here they are pic.twitter.com/KA91fXkRXl— Alan 🦁 (@RealisticSK) April 28, 2024
Never Give Up
#MHA421 MIDORIYA IZUKU NUMBER 1 HERO THATS FUCKING RIGHT pic.twitter.com/49F9aXuQQV— mochi 🌸 (@miodriya) April 28, 2024
The Biggest Smile
Smile on my face reading MHA today. From start to finish.
I'm not sure I actually have a lot to say this week.
My love for the chapter and the series is pure and simple.
Nonetheless, here are my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/AL4BhgvB1U— Seph – 常の闇に踏む影 (@Shonen_Joenen) April 28, 2024
Back to Basics
#MHA421 I love how Hori included an All Might t-shirt for Deku's final costume. Not only does it make sense for his character but there's just something so visually striking about the top half being the shirt and the bottom being his original costume. pic.twitter.com/Eelh4FBSdK— Thomas ? 🇮🇪 (@MidoriyaTwt_) April 28, 2024
A True Icon
Will go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in all of MHA.
Izuku Midoriya, you're one of the greatest heroes to embody true heroism. You're my hero. You can do it. #MHA421 pic.twitter.com/L4hzzD8j04— Fletch (@HeroFletch) April 28, 2024
Let Hope Live
This represents MHA, thank God it is not an Edge teen series (as some here would like), but a work that fulfills its heroic and hopeful ideal pic.twitter.com/UCPolBVH0l— MHA NEWS🇧🇷 (@animenews_news) April 28, 2024
Absolute Peak
Genuinely one of the best chapters in the arc. If not the whole series, and people wanna tell me this isn’t good. Deku has come such a long way, and all of his kindness and selflessness reached out to others. Now they all want to return the favor. “Mid” nah bro. THIS IS PEAK MHA pic.twitter.com/DmZ0oyTHqe— ‼️GIGGIII‼️ (@Balefulgiggi) April 28, 2024
Deku Has Done It
#MHA421 Wouldn’t have felt complete if we didn’t get this spin on the iconic phrase.
All For One: So selfish and cruel he ends up all alone. Nobody is coming to help him.
Deku: So completely selfless and kind he makes people WANT to help him, and thereby help each other too. pic.twitter.com/3AjVYdgbY7— Volk (@ladolcevolk) April 28, 2024
The Real Deal
#MHA421 Real Shonen man…..THIS, this is what it’s all about at the end of the day. This is what makes this series so special and what makes My Hero Academia – My Hero Academia pic.twitter.com/HKTDfi88M0— ZheroG (Sweet Edition 🍫 🍭) (@glennster2363) April 28, 2024