My Hero Academia Cosplay Unpacks Kirishima's Winter Costume

MHA – KirishimaIf there is one person in the My Hero Academia world you want to befriend, it is Kirishima. Over the years, the red-headed hero has proven himself to be the best kind of guy. The boy was patient enough to befriend Bakugo Katsuki at his worst, and over the years, we have seen Kirishima take his power to all new heights. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their take on his winter ensemble.

As you can see below, the Instagram user F.ukuro gave their rendition of Kirishima the other day, and fans were quick to drop compliments. After all, the cosplayer's take on Kirishima is accurate to the details, and we are sure even Red Riot would be forced to double-take at the project. It is seriously that good.

From their spiked red hair to their cropped tee, this cosplayer's Kirishima look is spot on. They perfectly nailed the character's shoulder armor and belt, and their bottoms are layered just so. Of course, the face mask is center stage here as Kirishima's guard looks terrifying here. If you tried to punch Kirishima in the face, you can bet this armor would leave you bloody if his hardened skin did not do the trick.

Obviously, F.ukuro has nailed their take on Kirishima, and fans are always down to praise the character. Kirishima has gotten a fair bit of praise over the years, but now that the manga is winding down, his screen time is more precious than ever. Recently, the manga's final act checked in on Kirishima as fans watched him and Mina give their all for society's future. Soon, the My Hero Academia anime will bring that strength to life on screen, and we can bet netizens will cry when it does.

If you want to check out more work from F.ukuro, you can find their Instagram here. As for My Hero Academia, the anime is streaming seasons one through six on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The My Hero Academia manga is ongoing, and despite a current break, the series drops issues regularly through the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this fan's impressive take on Red Riot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.