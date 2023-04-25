My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale Ratings Released

My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end earlier this year, and it turns out that the final episode of My Hero Academia's sixth season pulled in a ton of live viewers with its initial broadcast in Japan! The anime adaptation taking on Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has become one of the more notable action anime releases of the last few years, and Season 6 shook up the status quo significantly. My Hero Academia Season 6 ushered in the Final Act of the story, and it's now gearing up for the big final battles to come in My Hero Academia Season 7.

My Hero Academia Season 6 aired its finale in Japan, and a report from Video Research Ltd. (as spotted by TV Fandom Lounge) noted that over 2.01 million viewers tune in live for My Hero Academia's big Season 6 finale. This is only reflective of how many viewers the broadcast had in Japan, unfortunately, but it's likely a much bigger number once you include all of the fans who have since seen the finale through its international streaming releases.

What's Next for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 was officially announced to be in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, but it has yet to reveal a release window or date as of this writing. The Final Act of My Hero Academia's story is now in high gear as of the final episode, and that means when the anime returns we'll have some massive fights to look forward to. If it's anything like My Hero Academia's manga has been, it's going to be one intense fight after another as the heroes and villains give everything they have left.

There's also a question of how much longer the My Hero Academia anime will last as a result of the Final Act as well. With the My Hero Academia manga now working its way through the final phases of the fights between the heroes and villains, and still setting up the final climax for the story, the anime's return might take a bit longer than expected. But it's clear by these ratings that viewers will be there to see it.

