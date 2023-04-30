My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up All Might and All For One's Final Fight

My Hero Academia has been putting the pieces in place for the final fights of the Final Act overall, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is setting up All Might's final fight against All For One! Ever since All Might and All For One clashed during the Hideout Raid Arc of the series, fans saw them ushering in a new generation of younger heroes. But as the My Hero Academia manga works its way through the climax, both All Might and All For One have come back to the spotlight as the older generation refuses to back down.

This has become more literal than not as All For One continues to try and steal Tomura Shigaraki's body completely. The fight against the heroes have seen All For One activating a new power restoring his youth, but as All Might points out in the newest My Hero Academia chapter, All For One might be getting stronger in terms of overall power but his mind is now much more susceptible to making the same kinds of mistakes he made years ago. Such as throwing out his previous plan and attacking All Might directly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How MHA Sets Up All Might vs. All For One

My Hero Academia Chapter 386 continues to show just how outmatched the heroes have become after trying their best to fully defeat the villains through the course of the Final Act so far. All For One is getting stronger, and will soon be in range to teleport his way to Shigaraki and fuse his two bodies together. The heroes don't have the resources to keep All For One away, so All Might reveals that he's jumping into the fight now in order to buy the other heroes some time to get to the next stage of the fight.

Knowing that Shigaraki's rage and hatred has seeped into All For One's mind, and his de-aging making him more open to these emotions, All Might guesses that All For One would not be able to ignore his old enemy if called out. As My Hero Academia Chapter 386 comes to an end, All Might is preparing to take on the super powered All For One as the two finally have the rematch fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

