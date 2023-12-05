My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes All For One's Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia's final arc has given the shonen series some of the biggest moments of the manga so far. While several big battles have come to a close, All For One is facing down Bakugo in a fight that is set to be one of the most explosive conflicts of the franchise. With the "demon lord" holding nothing back while attempting to make his nefarious dreams come true, Shigaraki's mentor is unleashing his most powerful attack to date that just might spell doom for Bakugo and the heroes of UA Academy.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 408, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Recently, My Hero Academia's Final Arc has been exploring the dire origin story of All For One. Being born as one of the first Quirk wielders in the world, All For One decided to create a world in which everything was his property to do with as he saw fit. Granting his brother, Yoichi, Quirks of his own, All For One set into motion the creation of One For All that would eventually land in the hands of All Might and his predecessor Deku.

In the present, All For One found himself needing to use a large amount of his stolen Quirks to heal various wounds given to him by Endeavor and other top heroes looking to stop him in his tracks. Unfortunately for the main villain, his healing factor had an unexpected byproduct in that it would reduce his age each time he used it. In fighting against an armored All Might, stepping onto the battlefield to aid Midoriya and the Class 1-A heroes in training, All for One became a teenager thanks to his rapid healing.

While facing down Bakugo, All For One has unleashed an attack dubbed, "Omni-Factor Unleash: All For One Goal" that has transformed the villain into a large gathering of flesh and bone. Having the ability to smash through buildings and headed straight for Bakugo, the ultimate attack seemingly has all the Quirk wielders make up All For One's body. Seeing this new attack hit the scene, All Might remarks that this move would mean that All For One would become a baby after using it, essentially making it his last attack.

