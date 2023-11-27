My Hero Academia Reveals the Origin of All For One's Dream

My Hero Academia has been working through All For One's origin story with the latest chapters of the series, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga revealed when All For One decided on his dream of becoming a Demon Lord. As the manga kicks off the slate of final battles between the heroes and villains, fans have gotten to see more of All For One in action. His fight with All Might already started to break open the falsehoods that All For One had been wrapping around himself, and the newest chapter dug even further into his past with his brother Yoichi.

My Hero Academia revealed more of All For One's past with the newest chapter of the series, and revealed how his twisted view of heroes came to be. Out of a semblance of a connection with his twin brother, though twisted, All For One wanted to become a reflection of the comic books that Yoichi had been inspired by. But rather than want to become the hero that was forced to be alone, he wanted to be the Demon Lord that was worshipped by all those that he feared.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Why All For One Wants to be a Demon Lord

My Hero Academia Chapter 407 reveals that All For One was born to a terrible circumstance right off the bat. With an ability that stole from his mother, and basically left his twin brother Yoichi without much nutrients, All For One was forced to live for himself in a world where those who feared the growing rise of meta humans was killing these babies left and right. He came to view those within his reach as his possessions, but Yoichi hadn't given up on his brother just yet.

But All For One saw his brother worshipping the heroes in comic books, and took the wrong lessons from it. Wanting to be the full extent of the "All For One" that was seen in those stories, he wanted to become a Demon Lord as his new dream was to make the world his and his alone. This naturally pushed away his brother, and it's what helped to spark the long running story from this point on.

