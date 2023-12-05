My Hero Academia Settles Theory About Bakugo's Ties to One For All

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest series in anime, and it has the fandom to prove it. Over the years, the series has amassed countless of fans. The community is famously active, and many fans have gained fame for predicting My Hero Academia's biggest twists. After all, the superhero series is great at inspiring fan-theories, but one just got debunked with help from All For One.

The update went live this week courtesy of My Hero Academia chapter 408. It is there fans were treated to a meaty flashback about All For One. A montage of bygone moments make up the release, but its focus rests with the second user of All For One. After all, the villain sees the man in Bakugo Katsuki, but that is not because the two are related.

Sorry to burst anyone's bubble, but it turns out One For All is not in Bakugo's bloodline. The boy has no familial ties to Kudo, the second user for One For All who saved Yoichi from his brother's captivity. Many theories in the My Hero Academia fandom suggested Bakugo was related to the man given their similar features, but there is no blood relation there.

"Kudo's bloodline was ended! Leaving nothing to change, I even eliminated every woman and child he'd been close to," All For One revealed. "Just an incidental resemblance. Yet I'm convinced that a willful resolve resembling Kudo's has crossed time and space to thwart me!"

While Izuku literally inherited All Might's legacy with One For All, Bakugo seems to have taken his birthright by chance. His desire for total victory has made Bakugo the second coming of Kudo. The second user's spirit burns bright in the hero despite All For One's best efforts. So of course, the maniac is now determined to squash out Kudo's spirit once and for all by annihilating Bakugo.

