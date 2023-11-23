My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Yoichi's Death

All For One has long been a terrifying face in the history of My Hero Academia. Long before All Might hit the scene, the nefarious villain was amassing power and stealing Quirks as he dragged his brother, Yoichi, on his path of destruction. While the anime adaptation is working on its seventh season, the manga is heading toward its grand finale and has taken the opportunity to examine All For One's past. In its darkest chapter to date, the superhero shonen series hints at just how Yoichi had died.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 407, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Yoichi is a very different person from his brother, and not just due to the fact that he doesn't have a string of powerful Quirks to rely on. Rather than wanting the world to bend to his whim, Yoichi appears to be perfectly fine with reading comic books and being separated from the world, which unfortunately helped in creating All For One's dream. Attempting to become a "demon lord" like from the comics, Yoichi has to bear witness to the birth of the world's greatest villain.

All For One x Yoichi

Yoichi, as a reminder to those who might have forgotten, was the person who started "One For All", using a combination of Quirks that his brother gave him to pass down to the future generations. Thanks to the large number of powers at his disposal, All For One has been able to live for quite some time, seeing One For All develop over the years even past Yoichi's death. On the final page of the latest chapter, we are given a horrifying glimpse as to how All For One's brother was killed.

All For One hardly looks at Yoichi like his brother, instead, he sees the creator of One For All as his property. In a stylish sequence, we are able to see All For One leading his brother by the hand and telling him that if he "refuses to be mine, then..." What we're shown next is a panel featuring what appears to be Yoichi's hand that has been cut from his body, hinting at the idea that All For One was the one to kill his brother in a graphic display.

Do you think All For One will finally be defeated in this final arc?