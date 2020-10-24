My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Questions Ochaco's Next Move

✖

The war between the heroes and Tomura Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front has been tough on both sides of the conflict, surprisingly, but the newest chapter of My Hero Academia ends on a cliffhanger questioning what will Ochaco Uraraka will choose to do when she's confronted with a major foe. The latest few chapters have seen more of a focus on Himiko Toga as she battles her own inner demons as she reacts to Twice's death at the hands of the heroes. This has made her question how she feels about the younger heroes she idolizes as well.

The newest chapter of the series sees Toga make her move to test the mettle of the young heroes she has grown fond of such as Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui, and she comes to a clash against Uraraka towards the end of the chapter the cliffhanger for it sees Ochaco challenge not only Toga's feelings on heroes but her own as well.

As Uraraka and Tsuyu continue their best to save those caught in the wake of Gigantomachia's rampage, Toga and the other villains begin making their move. With the hopes of luring Uraraka and Tsuyu to a new location, Toga disguises herself as a bystander (who she had presumably killed) to trick Uraraka into a secluded area so she could jump on top of her. Attacking her with a knife, Toga wants some answers from the heroes.

But it's the same for Uraraka as well. Seeing the lengths Toga would go to "just" to confront her in this manner, Ochaco declares that she's going to do everything she can to stop her and return to saving as many lives as she can. In this fight, Toga is worried that the heroes are willing to kill she and her friends, but Uraraka has seen Toga do just that to innocent people not even involved in this fight.

In this situation, both of them are technically in the right. Certainly Toga is the "villain" of this cliffhanger conflict overall, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi has made things far more complicated than it initially appears.