My Hero Academia Cosplay Flips The Script On All For One

The biggest villain of My Hero Academia remains the all-powerful antagonist known as All For One, the rival of All Might whose powers give him the ability to hold sway over a number of Quirks, and considering the influence he’s had on the Shonen franchise, it’s no surprise to see that the villain is receiving new, unique Cosplay. With the latest season seeing All For One’s actions taken to bring Shigaraki into the fold of villainy, expect the influence of the villain to continue to spread with the arrival of the next season and the adaptation of the War Arc.

In the manga, All For One has been freed from Tartarus, aiming to add more power to both himself and the villainous movement he has helped foster which he is aiming to use to destroy hero society. With Shigaraki also inheriting the Quirk thanks to the experimentation of Dr. Garaki, the heroes are in serious trouble. In the latest chapters of the printed story, Deku has been attempting to hold together society thanks in part to his current mastery of One For All and the advice he receives from the Vestiges, aka the former wielders of the Quirk, who are currently bouncing around his mental landscape.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Kayla helped bring back the horrifying look of All For One, who has allowed his Quirk’s power to vastly change his appearance as he continues to break down Hero Society and work towards a world wherein villains are free to rule through fear and strength at his command:

The Fifth Season of My Hero Academia gave us the opportunity to see how All Might was able to mold Shigaraki in his younger days, with the young villain inadvertently murdering his family thanks to the arrival of his Quirk that granted him control of decay. With Shigiraki taking on All For One’s name, the young villain has become one of the biggest villains in the history of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen series, proving the reach that All For One has in the world even when he is confined in the bowels of the prison Tartarus.

What do you think of this new take on All For One? Do you think any hero will be able to defeat this wildly strong villain?