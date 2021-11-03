My Hero Academia shows off why All For One wants Star and Stripe’s quirk so badly with a full demonstration of the American hero’s power with the newest chapter of the series! Before her official debut in the series, All For One opened up about how much he had wanted the quirk of the United States’ own top hero for his plan to come. As he prepares to take his plan around the world, he had hyped up her power so much that he even stated that the war would essentially be won if he got a hold of her quirk.

As Star and Stripe began clashing with Tomura Shigaraki in the previous chapter, it was further demonstrated as to why as her quirk, New Order, was revealed to be kind of a game changer as it allowed her to basically alter reality for anything she touches. The newest chapter of the series digs into this further and really explores why All For One wants this power. It’s simply devastating seeing it at full strength, and who knows how dangerous it could be in tandem with all of the powers Shigaraki and All For One have already.

Chapter 331 of the series sees Star and Stripe kick things up a notch as she gets far more aggressive with New Order as she deems Shigaraki too much of a threat to leave alive. Shigaraki might have quickly figured out its rules, but soon realizes how much he wants to test the limits of her abilities. This is the part of All For One within him starting to emerge even further as his burning curiosity starts to reveal just how much he wants Star and Stripe’s power for himself. Figuring out her limits also means figuring out its full range of utility.

We get to see a demonstration of just that as she bends the air around her to her will and creates a godly visage of herself in an ultimate attack. This fails to take down Shigaraki, but also shows the kind of full power one could wield without the hang ups of heroism. If the villains did manage to get a hold of this power, it's hard to imagine how Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes will be able to fight back.