My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights A Buff Mirko

✖

My Hero Academia has a new fan-favorite character with the rabbit hero Mirko, and while she only appeared briefly in the fifth season of the anime to lend a hand to the number one and number two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, get ready for the high kicking crime fighter to have a major role in season six. Now, one Cosplayer has managed to give a fresh take on the rabbit hero that definitely looks as if said Cosplayer could jump across skylines and battle the likes of the High-End Nomu that are threatening the world at All For One's request.

While we haven't seen much of Mirko to date in the anime series My Hero Academia, the rabbit hero will play a major role in the upcoming War Arc which will see all the heroes and villains of the world battling one another for the future of hero society. If you're looking to learn more about Mirko's origins, the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes doesn't just give readers a look at the world that exists outside of UA Academy, but also ventures into the past to tell stories of current heroes' earlier adventures, with the rabbit hero being one of the biggest featured.

Instagram Cosplayer Samantha Jefferson shared her amazing take on the rabbit hero that has become a fan favorite in the universe of My Hero Academia, showing that the cosplayer could most likely perform some of the amazing feats that Mirko has enacted over the years:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Jefferson (@samanthacmjefferson)

Currently, in My Hero Academia's fifth season, the series has ventured away from the story of the heroes and instead is chronicling the story of the supervillain civil war that is taking place between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. My Villain Academia is promising to not only change the world of villainy but hero society as we know it as the War Arc is right around the corner in the Shonen anime adaptation. Though Mirko plays a major role, she definitely doesn't exit the upcoming arc completely unscathed, as is the case with many heroes and villains.

What do you think of this insanely spot-on take on My Hero Academia's Mirko? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.