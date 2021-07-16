My Hero Academia Cosplay Disturbingly Brings All Might's Weak Form To Life

✖

My Hero Academia has taken down All Might several pegs since he was first introduced in the Shonen series that has risen to new heights throughout the years, with the mentor to Midoriya losing some serious power following his titanic battle against All For One. Now only able to transform into his powered-up form for only a few seconds at a time, one fan has managed to bring the disturbing form to life using some pitch-perfect Cosplay that looks far more terrifying than most of the villains that we've seen appear in Kohei Horikoshi's franchise.

In both the anime and the manga, All Might has taken on a far more behind-the-scenes role, no longer patrolling the streets as a hero but rather making sure that the next generation of heroes, including his young ward Midoriya, are ready for the trials and tribulations that are coming their way. In the anime, All Might is standing on the sidelines following the Joint Training Exercise, with Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki learning beneath the current number one hero in Endeavor. In the pages of the manga, All Might is attempting to assist Deku following the devastating events of the War Arc, with young Midoriya bouncing across the skyline in order to hold hero society together.

Instagram Cosplayer It Looks Like Killed shared this disturbing cosplay that brings the weak version of Toshinori Yogi to life, with the stronger version of All Might seemingly becoming a distant memory as the former number one hero loses more of his grasp on the Quirk known as One For All:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justyna (Sosenka) (@itlookslikekilled)

My Hero Academia's fifth season isn't the only animated project that is releasing this year, with this summer seeing the release of the third feature-length film of the series in World Heroes Mission. While All Might's role is still up for debate in the next big movie, it's clear that his protege will be front and center, as Midoriya will, unfortunately, be framed for mass murder. As Deku continues to master One For All, fans are left wondering if All Might will survive the series.

What do you think of this freakish Cosplay that perfectly captures Toshinori's weaker form? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.