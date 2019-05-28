Gang Orca Surfaces With One Impressive My Hero Academia Cosplay

My Hero Academia doesn’t just have heroes with amazing abilities, it has heroes with insane appearances to boot. With heroes like Tokoyami who has the head of a bird and a principal who appears to be a combination of a bear, a mouse, and a dog. One hero stands out from these examples in the form of “Gang Orca”, a top tier teacher at UA Academy who happens to look like a mix between a human being and an orca whale. One fan decided to honor the character by creating his own cosplay.

Reddit User MockTugBoat decided to create a costume that brings this whale-style superhero to life, in all his orca glory:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gang Orca, aka Kugo Sakamata, has the strength, speed, and skills of an orca whale. Think of him as close to Marvel’s Spider-Man, except instead of inheriting the powers of a spider thanks to a spider bite, Gang Orca was bitten by a radioactive orca whale (though this isn’t exactly how he got his powers of course). His prowess and powers put him at the number ten spot for heroes overall, behind big wigs such as All Might and Endeavor.

(Photo: Viz Media)

While Orca always had been in the background when it came to interacting with the teenage protagonists of My Hero Academia, it wasn’t until the “Provisional Hero License Exam” that we got to see him truly cut loose. Offering up a test to the young heroes, Gang Orca, along with a number of “villains”, created a situation where the character of MHA had to work together to save the live of actors pretending to be innocent victims caught in the crossfire of a super powered battle. The older hero did a good job of pushing the kids to their limit, making Midoriya and company have to really put in the work to gain their licenses.

This half man, half Orca certainly has a unique appearance and props go to MockTugBoat for putting together such a great lifelike interpretation of the character. With the anime series currently on hiatus until its return for its fourth season this fall, we’re sure we’ll see some more Gang Orca making his presence known, right around the bend.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.