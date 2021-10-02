My Hero Academia Gives Shirakumo A Femme Makeover

One of the most tragic moments of My Hero Academia’s fifth season saw Present Mic and Eraserhead discovering that the villain Kurogiri, who acted as the teleportation system for the League of Villains, was in fact their resurrected friend, Shirakumo Oboro. With the cloud manipulating hero dying in an early mission as a part of UA Academy, the origin of Kurogiri proves that the villains are willing to go pretty low when it comes to bolstering their ranks. Now, one Cosplayer has decided to venture to the early days of Oboro with a major femme makeover.

Oboro, aka Loud Cloud, was the best friend to both Aizawa and Present Mic, vowing to create a hero agency with them once they had graduated from UA Academy. While fans got a brief look at Shirakumo during the fifth season, the extended origin of the cloud manipulating hero is told in the spin-off manga series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. In the arc, readers had the opportunity to learn more of the backstory of not just Oboro, but Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight, who all attended the same class while attending the superhero school. While Vigilantes has yet to be confirmed to receive an anime adaptation of its own, there are plenty of stories that My Hero Academia fans are waiting to see animated.

Instagram Cosplayer Sailor Kayla shared this new take on the deceased hero who was brought back to the land of the living by being transformed into a High-End Nomu, a biological creation of the League of Villains that can transform deceased heroes and villains into biological nightmares that are almost as powerful as All Might:

The fifth season of the anime adaptation recently came to a close, with the League of Villains scoring a major victory by taking over the operation of the Meta Liberation Army and forming the Paranormal Liberation Front. With the resources and membership of the MLA now at their disposal, Shigaraki and his fellow villains have become the biggest threat to the world of hero society, even not taking into account the creations of Dr. Garaki.

What do you think of this new take on the departed hero from UA Academy's past?