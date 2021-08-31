My Hero Academia Introduces Shirakumo's Dub Actor

✖

My Hero Academia's anime is currently diving into the My Villain Academia Arc, with the English Dub of the series playing catch up with Eraserhead and Present Mic learning a terrible secret about one of their deceased friends. With the episode before the arrival of the League of Villains/Meta Liberation Army war, the English voice actor for the young Oboro has been revealed, helping to tell the tragic story of the friend of Aizawa who found himself given a fate that many might consider being far worse than death, used as a tool for the antagonists of UA Academy.

Unfortunately for those who only watch the anime of My Hero Academia, you are missing out on a good deal of back story when it came to the young student of UA Academy whose Quirk allowed him to manipulate clouds for offensive and defensive strategies. In the pages of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spin-off series that took the opportunity to explore not only the present lives of some of the vigilantes of the Shonen universe but also diving into the past for some of the biggest characters. With the storyline exploring Aizawa's past giving us an in-depth look at Oboro, we're hoping that Shirakumo can receive more screen time in the future of the animated series.

Stephen Sanders, the new voice of Oboro Shirakumo in the English Dub of My Hero Academia, revealed that he would be bringing the role to life in the West, with the former hero currently being overtaken by his Nomu personality of Kurogiri, who has been tasked with protecting the heir apparent to All For One:

So excited to announce that I play Oboro Shirakumo in the latest episode of #MyHeroAcademia Thanks so much to @ccarrollbeard and @ChrisWehkamp for trusting me with this good good boy who I love very much. I had an absolute blast playing him pic.twitter.com/dXkoZz0D1G — Stephen Sanders (@StephenOfOlde) August 28, 2021

With only a few episodes left in the fifth season of My Hero Academia, the latest episodes are building to a massive arc that is sure to take place in the next season and will see the heroes and villains clash in a war unlike anything else that the franchise has ever seen.

