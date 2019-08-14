My Hero Academia: Who Is Oboro Shirakumo?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes isn’t just a look into the world of new characters, it also allows audiences to experience flashbacks and events that they would have otherwise been blind to if only the main series existed. Recently, the spin-off series has dived right into the younger days of Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, as he spends his time attempting to graduate UA Academy himself. Not just are we introduced to a younger, simpler Eraserhead, but we are introduced to Oboro Shirakumo, a classmate of Aizawa’s that seems to have a unique, powerful Quirk that is all his own.

Oboro seems to have a similar happy go lucky stance as All Might, always wearing a smile yet harboring a carefree attitude that may not have been matched by anyone in the series to date. Shirakumo enters the scene from the window of the classroom at UA Academy, apologizing for his delay in arriving to class. After being scolded by the instructor, Oboro decides to change clothes, right in front of the rest of the class.

Paying no mind to his class and their astonished reactions, Oboro covers himself creating a cloud around his lower area, proclaiming that his quirk was made for just such occassions. Shirakumo clearly has the ability to manipulate clouds, either to create them from nothing or use them to ride around town if he should want.

Before the chapter ends, Oboro reveals that the cat which Aizawa left under an umbrella is with him and he will be looking after it. This of course makes the young Eraserhead feel worse about his decision to simply leave the cat, and seemingly has an effect that surely influenced the way he would choose to become a hero moving forward.

If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in as it’s now tying in some major background information crucial to the main series! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

