My Hero Academia Cosplay Enters The World Heroes Mission With Bakugo





My Hero Academia’s latest film is also its most profitable, with World Heroes Mission setting Class 1-A on a brand new quest to take down the Quirk-hating cult known as Humarize. With Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo receiving new outfits in their journey to stop this new threat and clear Izuku’s name of mass murder, one cosplayer has decided to create some spot-on Cosplay that captures the intensity of the explosive young hero. Bakugo remains one of the most popular heroes in My Hero Academia’s roster, so it’s no surprise to see more Cosplay created for the hot-head.

Bakugo has come a long way since the beginning of My Hero Academia, caring little for anyone but himself and seemingly unable to control his temper and his powers. Since joining the ranks of UA Academy’s Class 1-A, Bakugo has moved from a character that many thought would become a villain into a full-fledged hero, even forming a friendship with Izuku as the two learned to rely on one another throughout their training and countless battles against the forces of evil. With the next season of the anime focusing on the War Arc, expect some big moments for the explosive young crime fighter.

Instagram Cosplayer Remy Domino Cosplay shared this bright new take on Bakugo in the third film of the My Hero Academia franchise, wherein he teamed up with Deku and Todoroki once again following their work-study beneath the number one hero Endeavor in Season Five:

One of the biggest mysteries that was surrounding Bakugo for some time was what hero he was going to choose for himself, with Bakugo picking Deku and many of his fellow students already choosing what name they’d be taking into the field. During the events of the War Arc, Bakugo hilariously reveals his super-hero identity as “Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight,” which is definitely a mouthful but very in-character for the hot-tempered young hero.

What do you think the future holds for Bakugo? Did you like Bakugo's look in World Heroes Mission better than his regular fit?