My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Deku's Monstrous New Form

My Hero Academia has reached a new climax in the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the final moments of the newest chapter revealed the monstrous new form Deku's body has been twisted into through the fight! This final fight against Shigaraki has pushed Deku far beyond the brink as Shigaraki's overwhelming power goes unchallenged. Making matters worse is that Deku's growing more exhausted as the fight continues, and it puts him at risk of getting more of One For All's quirks stolen by Shigaraki in the process. But Deku refuses to give up.

Fans have seen how Deku has put his body through terrible means in order to attempt to keep his body moving in fights in the past, and Deku uses any resources he has at his disposal despite the cost to his own personal well-being. It's even more true in this final fight against Shigaraki with so much on the line, and he's been forcing his body to keep moving by binding his muscles together with the use of the Blackwhip quirk. With the final moments of the newest chapter, it's revealed that he's done this to such a degree that he now looks awfully monstrous.

(Photo: Shueisha / Viz Media)

MHA: What's Happening to Deku?

My Hero Academia Chapter 413 picks up as Deku is struggling to move his body as he takes tons of damage from Shigaraki's continued attacks. Shigaraki himself noticed prior how Deku was using Blackwhip on his arms to such an extent that they were beginning to show marks on his body. Shigaraki joked that it made Deku look far less heroic, and now that's especially the case as Deku is moving his body once more in a final gambit to take down the villain somehow. But needing to cover his arms and legs in Blackwhip, these marks have now spread through his entire body.

It's noticeably eerily similar to Shigaraki's look at well, and it further illustrates the connection between One For All and All For One. They might be different sets of powers, but they still have an impact on their users' physical wellness with longer uses. Deku's twisting his body to keep himself alive, but hopefully this is a look that won't have a permanent impact on Deku as the series draws closer to its end.

What do you think of Deku's newest look in the fight against Shigaraki in My Hero Academia?