My Hero Academia: Why Evil All Might Is Deku's Perfect Opponent

My Hero Academia has already had three movie in the tanks, expanding on the world of UA Academia by throwing unique threats at the heroes not seen in the main series. With the final arc taking place in the pages of its manga, many fans were left wondering what territory the fourth film would cover. The latest trailer arrived to get fans hyped, introducing what appears to be an "evil" All Might, potentially giving Izuku Midoriya the perfect foil to his quest to become a professional crime fighter.

Throughout the history of My Hero Academia, All Might has been by Deku's side, whether that be as a powerful hero fighting against All For One, or a mentor that attempts to teach Izuku Midoriya how to better harness the power of One For All. While the shonen series has focused on Deku taking on dark reflections of the many heroes, such as Shigaraki and All For One, fighting against an evil version of his mentor takes things up to an entirely different level. Izuku Midoriya has long been set up as a future "Symbol of Peace" so fighting against an evil iteration of a past bearer of that title makes for some interesting storytelling.

(Photo: BONES)

My Hero Academia: Deku Vs All Might

My Hero Academia has always had a focus on generations, taking the opportunity to examine the past while also laying the groundwork for the future. This is true for both heroes and villains alike, as the final arc has seen both All For One and One For All given to their recipients in Shigaraki and Deku. While there are many details about this new, diabolical All Might that have yet to be explored, it grants Deku some tough choices when it comes to the idea of needing to defeat the man whom he has so admired and set him on the path of herodom.

From a purely physical standpoint, seeing Deku using One For All to take on the physical strength of All Might will make for a grand battle in the shonen franchise. Anime fans have never seen just how Izuku Midoriya would fare if he were to take on All Might at his current power level, so the fourth movie of the shonen franchise just might give us a victor and answer the question as to if Deku could defeat his teacher.

Do you think Deku will defeat this evil take on All Might? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.