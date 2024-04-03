My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Peek Into His Geeky Office

The creator of UA Academy shows off where the magic happens as Kohei proves he is a big fan of all things superhero.

My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has long touted his love of the superhero world, even when he wasn't writing and drawing the journey of Izuku Midoriya and his fellow classmates at UA Academy. While the shonen series is hinting at its grand finale thanks to the battle of the Final Arc, Horikoshi is giving his all when it comes to the manga. Now, a new publication gives manga fans a look at where Horikoshi makes his hit series as the end is nigh for arguably the biggest superhero anime series of all time.

Horikoshi has been a fan of North American comic books for quite some time, which is proven by the various superhero elements that have made their way into Deku's world so far. Solidifying Kohei's love of Western superheroes is the fact that we were able to see All Might team up with a certain Merc With A Mouth. In the Marvel manga, Deadpool: Samurai, Deku's mentor was able to team up with Wade Wilson to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos. While My Hero Academia might be bringing its manga to a close, that might not stop Deku and company from teaming up with superheroes from across the sea.

The Office Where My Hero Academia Is Created

In a new publication, Horikoshi's office was highlighted and has a sheer glut of statues and figures highlighting the heroes and villains of the shonen universe. In the past, Kohei hasn't confirmed what he has in store once UA Academy's story comes to an end, though he has hinted at a desire to take a stab at the horror genre. Whatever Horikoshi does next in his statue-filled office, he has earned a break after working on Class 1-A for years.

A look into Horikoshis studio, where he writes My Hero Academia weekly!



Horikoshis figure collection is impressive 👀 pic.twitter.com/qKmAvmfF3A — ever (@DabisPoleDance) March 30, 2024

My Hero Academia's anime adaptation will return for its seventh season on May 4th this summer on Crunchyroll. With the sixth season focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War and the Dark Hero Saga, the final arc will start in the upcoming season with a bang. While UA Academy might be thankful that a new hero from North America is coming to their aid, Shigaraki will aim to take down this potential ally to the light side.

