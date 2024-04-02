My Hero Academia Shares First Peek at Season 7 Recap Specials

My Hero Academia is almost ready for its close up. It has been a minute since the superhero shonen stepped out with new content, but that will change shortly. On May 4th, My Hero Academia season seven will go live, and now we have been given a first look at its recap specials before they start.

If you did not know, My Hero Academia has a series of recaps planned ahead of season seven. It turns out the first recap special will go live on April 6th, and Crunchyroll will have the special ready to roll. The episode is titled "Izuku Midoriya: Mind", and Weekly Shonen Jump shared a first look at the episode this week.

First memories episode is title “Izuku Midoriya: Mind”



It will recap Izuku meeting AM and the origin of OFA! Airs next Saturday; April 6th! pic.twitter.com/AKH7CKXt8d — ever (@DabisPoleDance) March 28, 2024

As you can imagine, the recap special will cover the first pieces of My Hero Academia now that we are seven seasons in. Even the most devout fans may have forgotten snippets of the anime's early days given how long ago season one aired. This first recap will surely unpack Izuku's first days of training with All Might. And once this special goes live, My Hero Academia season seven has three more to share.

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, you can binge the anime's current seasons on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. As for the manga, My Hero Academia is still being published under Kohei Horikoshi's care. You can find the manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!