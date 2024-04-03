My Hero Academia Manga Crosses 100 Million Milestone

My Hero Academia has made a name for itself as one of the most popular manga to hit shelves period. Under the watch of creator Kohei Horikoshi, the superhero shonen series has been around for a decade and amassed quite the fandom in that time. Now, it seems the manga has hit its biggest milestone to date as My Hero Academia just joined the 100 million club.

Yes, you read that right. My Hero Academia has sold 100 million copies now. With just 40 volumes to its name, reports have confirmed My Hero Academia has 100 units circulating, and this number doesn't reflect a good portion of digital sales to date. So if you ask us, Deku is doing just fine for himself.

It isn't every day that a manga manages to sell 100 million copies. To date, there are just a few dozen titles on that exclusive list. Hit series like Kingdom, First of the North Star, Astro Boy, and Hajime no Ippo have sold similar units to date. There are also series like Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and Bleach that have sold more than 100 million units. Of course, My Hero Academia is a far cry away from topping the list of best-selling manga. That title goes to One Piece as the pirate series has sold nearly 525 million units to date.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the series is ongoing with new chapters dropping weekly. You can find the series on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on Horikoshi's series, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!