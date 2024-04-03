My Hero Academia Hypes Manga's Success With New Promo

My Hero Academia's manga is bigger than ever these days, and the franchise is celebrating all of its success with a special new promo ahead of the manga's next volume release! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of its final battle of Kohei Horikoshi's original series and that means it's only a matter of time before it all comes to an end. The series has enjoyed massive success in the years since it first launched with the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and will likely continue to grow heading into the series' grand finale.

My Hero Academia Volume 40 will be hitting shelves throughout Japan soon, and the series has dropped a cool new promo hyping up the manga's newest release. But rather than show off some of the biggest moments from the upcoming volume (as it works through All Might's final fight against All For One), the promo for the release goes back and celebrates just how far My Hero Academia has evolved since fans were first introduced to Izuku Midoriya way back in Chapter 1. Check it out below:

What's Next for My Hero Academia in 2024?

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the debut of the new episodes in Japan. The series will be returning prior to this, however, with the upcoming My Hero Academia: Memories. Beginning on on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, this will be a special slate of four planned recap episodes that will be highlighting everything that happened in the first six seasons of the anime before the new episodes start in full this May.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of publication. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns next month, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are some of your favorite My Hero Academia manga memories? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!