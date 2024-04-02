My Hero Academia Season 7 Streaming Home Announced

My Hero Academia is coming back for Season 7 this Spring, and it has been announced where fans will be able to stream the new episodes! My Hero Academia is leading the pack of the major anime franchises returning for new episodes as part of the upcoming wave of Spring 2024 anime releases, and that's because fans are anxious to see the final battles begin in earnest. Deku and the rest of Class 1-A are preparing for their final attack on All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and we're one step closer to the end with the new season.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be premiering officially on May 4th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has announced that they will be the official streaming home for the new season outside of Japan on May 4th at 2:30 AM PT (which will be the weekly release time for the new episodes). Not only that, but they will also begin streaming the special recap episodes, My Hero Academia: Memories, that will be kicking off on April 6th and revisiting everything that's happened in the first six seasons of the anime before the new episodes hit this May.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be picking up from where Season 6 left off as the anime will jump right back into the final fight between the heroes and villains. Deku and the rest of the heroes only have a short time before Shigaraki gains full use of All For One's power, and that means the window to poise a final attack against them is closing fast. This means that the heroes and villains will begin their slate of final key fights, and it's only a matter of time before the anime finds its true finale in the future.

If you wanted to catch up with the first six seasons of My Hero Academia, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. The anime is now gearing up for the release of its fourth film, My Hero Academia: You're Next, this Summer in Japan as well so there will be lots to look forward to as the franchise enters its final stages this year.

