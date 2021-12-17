My Hero Academia Dives Into the Traitor Reveal’s Aftermath

My Hero Academia dove into the aftermath of the series’ big traitor reveal with the newest chapter of the series! It’s been a tough time for Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A as following the Paranormal Liberation Front War, Japan has fallen into chaos. Things seemed to take a turn when the others were finally able to rescue Izuku from himself and bring them all under one roof once more, but this was until Kohei Horikoshi twisted a knife in with the reveal of the long awaited U.A. Academy traitor hiding within the school’s walls.

The previous chapters of the series have been one huge reveal after the other as it was confirmed that Yuga Aoyama was indeed the traitor (as many fans have guessed over the series’ run so far). A bait and switch seemed to implicate Toru Hagakure before, but soon this was revealed to be a red herring that ultimately made the real traitor reveal hit that much harder. But the reveal is really only the first of major problems coming Izuku’s way, and the newest chapter explores the immediate aftermath.

Chapter 337 of the series picks up shortly after Hagakure gets Izuku, and it’s confirmed that Aoyama and his parents had been working for All For One this entire time after the villain had gifted a young, quirkless Aoyama with his navel laser quirk. Soon a quick fight breaks out between Izuku and Aoyama (which Hagakure notably gets in the middle of, finally revealing her true face after taking one of his laser blasts directly), but Izuku quickly and tearfully pins Yuga and his parents down. Then as All Might and the other heroes (including Class 1-A) learn about Yuga, it gets even more emotional as the kids question their entire time with the former hero.

Izuku refuses to give up, however, because while Yuga is beating himself up, Izuku also understands Yuga has been hiding pleas for help to him this entire time. He sees Yuga crying not because he failed the villain, but because he’s heartbroken over what he’s forced to do. Izuku then extends out a hand that teases Yuga can be redeemed despite all of these lies, and this is probably part of a larger plan to make the first advantages move against the villains in the war to come.

What do you think? How do you feel about My Hero Academia revealing its big traitor? How do you think this reveal with piece into the final war against the villains to come?