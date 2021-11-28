My Hero Academia Finally Reveals the Shocking Identity of the Series’ Traitor

My Hero Academia has finally revealed the shocking identity of the series’ mysterious U.A. Academy traitor! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is getting ready for what seems to be an all out war between the final heroic forces against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s army of villains. As the series nears its end, it seems that fans are finally getting some answers to the biggest burning questions that have been lingering throughout the series thus far. One of the biggest had been the traitor working within the shadows.

As the villains had made their move in the past, fans had been wondering who exactly this traitor to the heroes could be. There were clues that it was someone within U.A. Academy’s walls, but the Principal had deducted that it could not have been any of the staff members. Therefore fans launched a ton of theories about who this traitor could potentially be, and the final moments of the manga’s newest chapter has finally put all those theories to bed (and confirming some) with the official reveal of the traitor. Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia’s manga below, of course.

Chapter 335 of the series continues exploring the fallout of All For One and Shigaraki’s fight with Star and Stripe, but now fans have gotten some insight as to how both the heroes and villains are steeling themselves for the greater (and most likely final) conflict to come. All For One admits that one of his plans had been foiled with the loss of New Order, but he’s far from deterred from acting further as he has been planning multiple back ups and contingencies for several years now for his eventual victory.

While their final conflict has been delayed, All For One reveals that he will now tap into one of those contingency plans, the traitorous person hiding within U.A. Academy. The final page of the chapter reveals he is referring to the Invisible Girl, Toru Hagakure. This young hero has been one of the major characters who many fans had suspected of being the ultimate traitor for quite a while (and looking back there are some seeds of this that Horikoshi has been planting), but now it seems like All For One will be using her more directly from here on out.

How do you feel about Toru Hagakure being the traitor in My Hero Academia? Did you guess the right character? What do you think All For One has planned for her next?