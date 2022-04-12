My Hero Academia Explores All For One’s Shigaraki Backup Plan

My Hero Academia has shed some new light on a mystery part of the past with the newest chapter, and with that has shown off one of All For One’s backup plans for Tomura Shigaraki! It’s been clear since he was first introduced to the series that All For One has had his influence all throughout the events seen thus far. Not only has he been the mastermind behind each and every one of Shigaraki’s attacks on the heroes, but the Final Act has revealed that he has actually had many contingency plans in place for almost every situation.

This has been especially true with All For One moving into full action himself with the Final Act of the series, and he has been enacting many of the plans he had laid out over the course of the series thus far. This undoubtedly includes his plans for Shigaraki to serve as new vessel for his mind and power, but it turns out that years ago he was preparing many alternate potential hosts to take advantage of if his work with the young Tenko Shimura didn’t work out the way he had expected.

Chapter 350 of My Hero Academia dives back into Dabi’s past, and it’s revealed that All For One had saved the young Toya Todoroki from the verge of death and rebuilt his body as best he could with the intent of potentially making him a host someday. It’s revealed that Dabi was previously kept within a facility full of other children All For One had taken advantage of, and while it had previously seemed like he had put all of his attention on twisting Shigaraki’s ideology, it turns out that it’s standard for the villain.

He had been raising multiple kids in this way, utilizing their various rage and hatred against their loved ones with the intent of using them as a potential backup host for his power should something have happened. Dabi was going to be one of those hosts, but he was not interested in listening to All For One and instead broke out to become the villain he is in the current series. It’s just another example of just how far the villain has been planning ahead for his grand plan, and raises questions about what the villain is truly after if such planning was necessary.

What do you think? How do you feel about the fact that Dabi was originally a backup plan for Shigaraki? Could you imagine what would happen if All For One had found a different host instead?