Femme My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Dabi Fiery Bunny Makeover

My Hero Academia‘s got its fair share of compelling heroes and villains that have been introduced over the course of its five year run thus far, and perhaps none are as compelling as Dabi. Despite not being at the top of the food chain when it comes to the League of Villains, this fiery villain continues to have one of the central mysterious of the entire series. For some reason or another, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has held off revealing more about Dabi’s past and even trolled fans about it in a recent chapter of the series.

Not only does his mysterious past and frighteningly cold demeanor make Dabi one of the more interesting villains in the arsenal, but this is all coupled with his cool look. As one of the most brutal looks for the villains in the series, Dabi’s singed skin and multiple piercings seemingly keeping his body from falling apart at the seams have given him one of the iconic villain looks for the franchise.

It’s such an iconic look, in fact, that Dabi still continues to be a burningly hot figure no matter how you spin this design. Cosplay artist Peachy Sweet (who you can find on Instagram here) puts this to the ultimate test with not only a femme take on the fan favorite villain, but even a bunny suit version to take it to that next level. Check it out below:

While Dabi’s identity continues to be a fun mystery, it’s clear that there’s a ceiling for how long fans are willing to wait to find out what his real name is. After that trolling especially, and following some major flashbacks into the origins of more significant villains like Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi’s mystery is starting to feel less compelling. But there’s a good chance that his past will be connected to some other key characters, and perhaps that’s why it’s been held off for so long?

How do you feel about Dabi's appearances throughout My Hero Academia so far? Do you think he's hiding a major secret identity? Do you think it's time we learn more about one of the most mysterious villains in the entire series?