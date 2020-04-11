Why Are My Hero Academia Fans Obsessed with Dabi's Identity?

There is no bigger mystery that is haunting the heroes and audience of My Hero Academia alike than who exactly is the League Of Villains member named Dabi! With the antagonist having the ability to unleash a torrent of blue flames, many believe that he is the long lost son of Endeavor, the number one hero, and the brother to the fire and ice hero of Shoto Todoroki. While the villain revealed his identity to Hawks, the number two hero, fans are still waiting to see just who Dabi is and many are taking to social media in order to let their thoughts known about just how badly they want to learn the fire based villain's identity!

Though this is still a long way off for the events of the anime, the Paranormal Liberation Front is sure to have some big ramifications for the series of My Hero Academia as a whole!