Why Are My Hero Academia Fans Obsessed with Dabi's Identity?
There is no bigger mystery that is haunting the heroes and audience of My Hero Academia alike than who exactly is the League Of Villains member named Dabi! With the antagonist having the ability to unleash a torrent of blue flames, many believe that he is the long lost son of Endeavor, the number one hero, and the brother to the fire and ice hero of Shoto Todoroki. While the villain revealed his identity to Hawks, the number two hero, fans are still waiting to see just who Dabi is and many are taking to social media in order to let their thoughts known about just how badly they want to learn the fire based villain's identity!
Though this is still a long way off for the events of the anime, the Paranormal Liberation Front is sure to have some big ramifications for the series of My Hero Academia as a whole!
When We Hear The Theories
When I hear the theories about Dabi.— キャサリン (@cathxr1ne) April 8, 2020
Mood:#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/wsRWXC9ElM
Who IS HE?
Dabi name reveal like:#BokuNoHeroAcademia #bnha #mha #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/iDSdcf2ehH pic.twitter.com/rdK5T7o1ZG— betchyoubetter (@betchyoubetter) April 10, 2020
The Toya Theory Continues
I do like the idea of Dabi/Toya growing to resent Shoto for taking his place as the family heir.#MyHeroAcademia #bokunoheroacademia #MHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/z2Fkrdkbxd— ☃️Sarah E. B.❄ #MyHeroAcademiaSpoilers (@MegNrdyFreakx3) April 10, 2020
Some Fans Are More Enthusiastic Than Others
My Hero Academia, Chapter 266/267
BOTH OF THESE CHAPTERS HAVE BEEN 10/10
WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU DABI#duckWSJ #duckMHA pic.twitter.com/WREZfTXbyb— psychoduck (@psychoduck92) April 5, 2020
The Time For Revelations Has Come
#BNHAspoilers #MyHeroAcademia— Malcolm Ferguson (@OurIsTheFury90) April 5, 2020
Goddamnit, Horikoshi, stop teasing us, lol! We all know Dabi is Touya Todoroki! Just reveal it already! XD pic.twitter.com/VUBm4rzk3R
Some Folks Are Over It
Here's my thoughts on the new #MyHeroAcademia chapter: i knew it.— Jacob (@Steelramjack) April 5, 2020
Also, Fuck Dabi. pic.twitter.com/mgp37f4Uhs
The Suspense Is Killing Us!
Bro the suspense is killing me. I NEED answers! #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #Dabi pic.twitter.com/6PC8VNlPkL— Zensui [YT] | Jérôme #AlitaArmy #AlitaSequel (@RealZensui) April 5, 2020
We Reeeaaalllyyyy Want To Know
I really realllllly just want to know who Dabi is!!!! #MyHeroAcademia— thee_odinson (@OdinsonThee) April 5, 2020
