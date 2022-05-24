My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Raises a Major Question About Dabi

✖

My Hero Academia has raised some major questions about Dabi with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in high gear, and the previous chapters had been spent showcasing which of the heroes was facing off against which respective villains. The first major fight of this clash was between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi as the young icy hero wanted to put everything on his shoulders to move the Todoroki family forward beyond their past trauma. It even seemed like a winner was decided between the two as the chapter came to an end.

Shoto had developed a new ultimate move and had struck Dabi with such a fierce technique that it had seemed like the fiery villain was defeated for good. Fans had been wondering whether or not this was indeed the case, however, as it did seem like the fight ended just as quickly as it had begun. At the same time, the newest chapter of the series is sparking these thoughts even more as it seems like some kind of power is building up within Dabi's chest following his initial debut.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 353 of My Hero Academia confirms that Shoto was able to take Dabi down with his new ultimate move, and the other heroes begin to celebrate the major villain being defeated. But when the heroes follow up on this and recover Dabi's body, one of the heroes questions just how Dabi is still alive in his currently highly damaged state. And a closer look at Dabi reveals a glowing spot within his chest starting to heat up. It's gotten fans wondering whether or not Dabi has been defeated, and certainly raises the stakes for what could come later.

Either Dabi will be returning to the fight later thanks to a special new quirk awakening, or perhaps that it could be a self-detonation of some sort kicked off thanks to how hot his flames had been burning up to that point. Whatever the case turns out to be, it's very clear that Dabi's overall threat is far from cleared and Shoto and the other heroes better keep an eye for when Dabi's body eventually explodes.

But what do you think? What do you think is happening with Dabi's body? Do you think he'll go down in one final blaze of glory before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!